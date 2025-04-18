Triple H warns John Cena after recent threats towards WWE ahead of WrestleMania

John Cena has made comments about WWE heading into WrestleMania and even claimed that he would walk away from the business with the World Championship.

There have been many threats from John Cena, who looks to make history by becoming a 17-time World Champion if he is able to defeat Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday. That being said, it seems that Triple H has an issue with his attitude, and he recently sent a message to Cena on The Pat McAfee Show, noting that Cena cannot kill WWE.

"You cannot stop this, you cannot kill WWE, I don't care what anyone says or what anyone does, this is WWE. This right here, this sea of people, that kid on the shoulders, this is WWE, and no matter what anybody says, thinks, or any differently, you cannot kill it. It will continue on."

Triple H did praise Cena and claimed it would have been easy for him to return and continue his face character, but instead, he has been able to adapt to a new role and is challenging himself in his farewell tour.

John Cena could make history at WrestleMania 41

John Cena will be on SmackDown tonight before he challenges Cody Rhodes for his 17th World Championship on Sunday night. Cena has already revealed that he will be walking away from the ring at the end of the year, and it seems that the clock is now ticking down.

Cena could win the championship and opt to walk away from the company following WrestleMania, but it seems that there could be more to it than this since The Rock has a story with Cena, and this is expected to continue heading into SummerSlam. That being said, Cena is booked for the RAW After WrestleMania, and at present, Cody Rhodes isn't.

