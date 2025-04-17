Triple H addresses the animosity between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk in WWE

Triple H has opened up about the upcoming Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. The bout will headline WrestleMania Night One this Saturday night.

All three stars have issues with each other, and things have gotten very personal. Paul Heyman is also involved in the feud, and he's been placed in a very difficult situation. For the first time this year, he won't accompany his Tribal Chief to the ring.

WWE uploaded a video on YouTube of Peter Rosenberg interviewing Triple H ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Game spoke about the animosity between the three main eventers.

"You have moments in time where CM Punk leaves here, but his name echoes here. And people are saying it's the downfall and all this s**t. And then you have guys like Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns that break their backs rebuilding this to a place where it is now bigger than it has ever been before, bigger than it was when Punk was here. Bigger than the Summer of Punk or whatever the deal was, right? Yeah, in their mind, we carried on without you even when you took a s**t on us and left and all these things. And there's a lot of animosity there," said Triple H. [52:52 - 53:27]

Triple H on whether Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins could've had a singles match instead of a triple threat

Not everyone is a fan of multi-man matches, as some prefer wrestlers fighting in a traditional singles match. Triple H addressed why the three men are competing in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 instead of any one-on-one combination.

"You can make the argument that well, but you could have gotten a single with Seth and Roman, you could have gotten a single here with Seth and Punk, you could have got the Roman and Punk. There's so much individual stuff there is, but there's also so much collective stuff, that I believe you can get this collective stuff off the table, and then you have an even better idea. And then, you haven't even nicked the surface yet of where this goes between the three guys, one at a time." [53:44 - 54:14]

The WWE Universe will find out in a few days which one of them will be the victor.

