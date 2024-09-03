Triple H will break up major WWE tag team in 3-6 months if one thing happens, says veteran

WWE has multiple popular tag teams on the main roster. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman thinks Chief Content Officer Triple H and his creative team could break one of them up in a maximum of six months.

The tag team in question is Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. The two joined forces earlier this year to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. Although they later lost the title to The Unholy Union, The Storm and The EST of WWE recently recaptured it at Bash in Berlin.

While discussing the future of Cargill and Belair on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman claimed the former AEW star was holding her partner back.

The former interim RAW general manager claimed the company had to put the title back on Belair and Cargill because of their seven-figure investment in signing the latter. However, Coachman predicted that the creative team, led by Triple H, would break the tandem up if they could not improve as a unit in three to six months.

"I've said it many many times here on BTT, if you can't talk, there's only so far you're gonna go. You can't get completely over. You gotta make people care. And those two, as great as they look, Jade has held Bianca back. Her in-ring work is subpar at best. Her mic work is worse than that. But it's a seven-figure investment. They had to put the titles back on them in Berlin. And now, I think, Rafael, three to six months is what they're gonna get. If they can't do something together, I think they pull them apart and let Bianca Belair go back by herself, which I think they need to do anyway," he said. [31:08 - 31:45]

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill didn't want to expose themselves on WWE RAW, says Jonathan Coachman

Last night on WWE RAW, The Unholy Union squared off against Damage CTRL in a number one contender's match for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Although Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill sat at ringside, they did not join the commentary team.

On the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Coachman claimed the Women's Tag Team Champions did not talk on WWE RAW because they did not want to expose themselves.

"Do you know how telling it is when Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are sitting next to the announcers? In my day, you put the headsets on and you let them talk. But when they can't talk, that's an issue, is it not? (...) [How come they did not talk?] Because they would be exposing themselves and you can't expose yourself on the mic," he explained. [30:35 - 31:07]

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair have previously admitted their desire to one day go head-to-head. It would be interesting to see whether that would happen in a few months if they break up.

