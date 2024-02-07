Triple H will not be fired from WWE after recent controversy, explains lawyer (Exclusive)

According to a noted lawyer, WWE legend Triple H will not suffer from the fallout of the recent Vince McMahon controversy.

McMahon was recently accused of a myriad of things by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Considering that Triple H is married to Stephanie McMahon and is, therefore, Vince McMahon's son-in-law, some have questioned whether the CCO would be fired from WWE if the allegations were proven true. Lawyer Michael Morales Torres also spoke on the matter.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, lawyer Michael Morales Torres explained how Triple H was quite safe from any fallout.

"No, because they are protecting the interests of the shareholders. Paul Levesque is first of all a brilliant mind, and secondly he is a person that they trust. The shareholders trust him, the audience trusts him, the executives trust him. So, if he is not trusted for another reason, sure they can remove him. But just for being a family member of a person you know, being accused... of XYZ, no. I don't think so. [34:38 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how the case progresses in the coming weeks.

