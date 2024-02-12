"Triple H will make him job to Tozawa" - Fans react to 34-year-old star's booking since his return at WWE Royal Rumble

Triple H added another name to the list of the formerly released stars who were re-hired by him as Andrade made his return to WWE at Royal Rumble. However, fans haven't been particularly pleased with the way the Mexican star has been booked since his arrival.

Andrade was a top name in NXT during the Black and Gold era, which was headed by Triple H. However, the Mexican star got lost in the shuffle upon his move to the main roster, ultimately leading to him asking for his release. The 34-year-old was let go by WWE in March 2021, after which he joined All Elite Wrestling. However, Andrade failed to hit his stride in Tony Khan's promotion and ultimately returned to his old hunting group last month at Royal Rumble PLE.

The former United States Champion did not have a strong showing in the men's Rumble match. He has also not been given much TV time in the last two weeks. While Andrade is still finding his feet in the second stint with the company, fans are not pleased with him being snubbed from the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, which will feature 12 stars from RAW and SmackDown competing to get a slot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the namesake premium live event. Some also questioned Ivar getting a place over the returning star.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Andrade enjoyed success on WWE NXT under Triple H

While Andrade has failed to do many notable things in his WWE main roster and AEW career, he was a prominent member of NXT during his time on the brand. The 34-year-old was paired with Zelina Vega, who served as his manager and spokesperson. The duo's combination also helped the recently returned star win the NXT Championship.

With Triple H now heading the creative team on the main roster, fans are hoping for a better second stint for the Mexican star. Andrade has been assigned to the RAW brand. However, he is not part of any storyline currently.

The former United States Champion is also married to Charlotte Flair, one of the top female stars in WWE history. It was also one of the major reasons why Andrade wanted to return to the global juggernaut. However, the couple is currently on separate brands.

