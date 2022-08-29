Triple H set to reverse creative decision made by old WWE management due to recently returned Former Champion

WWE's new head of creative Triple H is looking to re-debut the recently returned Karrion Kross.

This is despite Kross debuting on WWE's main roster last year under the ruling of Vince McMahon. The Game is set to have the former NXT Champion make his in-ring debut again this Friday on SmackDown, effectively re-writing history.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE will proceed with Kross as if he is a new performer that fans have never seen before.

"So they announced it was his debut, so they are basically trying to pretend that Karrion Kross is a new guy." [H/T Ringside News]

Although he has wrestled on WWE's main roster before, the overall presentation and look of Karrion Kross is night and day. So his match this Friday will have the feel of a brand new star entering the ranks.

Former WWE star think Triple H has a future champion in Karrion Kross

With his incredible athleticism, intimidating presence and previous championship wins, the recently returned star has all the makings to become a top player in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg thinks the 37 year old star could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns as champion.

"One thing I kept saying was, ‘Who’s gonna dethrone Roman?’” Russo said. “And I kept saying, ‘The guy’s not there. Whoever he is, he’s not there.’ So when Karrion Kross came in, I was like, ‘Great.’ I met this guy one time because Disco [Inferno] trained him. Disco introduced him to me one time and we had breakfast or something. This is a ‘yes sir, no sir’ type of guy, and those guys are few and far between." H/T Sportskeeda

Kross' SmackDown debut was nothing short of game-changing, however Triple H and WWE have decided to play a long game with him by keeping him as a casual observer of the ongoing championship feud between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns.

Do you see Karrion Kross becoming a world champion in WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also, check out Vince Russo sharing how he came up with 'The Game' gimmick for Triple H in WWE:

Did you know a DX vs. nWo match already happened? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil