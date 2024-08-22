Triple H and WWE creative have big plans for 35-year-old superstar, says veteran

The Triple H-led WWE creative team has seemingly been pushing a 35-year-old superstar on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Konnan has claimed that the company might have big plans for that wrestler.

The superstar in question is none other than BIG Bronson Reed. The former NXT North American Champion recently destroyed Seth Rollins, R-Truth, and The Miz on the red brand. However, the Australian star was confronted by Braun Strowman last Monday.

During a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan discussed Reed's future. The veteran predicted that Reed could become the "next big monster."

The WCW legend claimed that the Triple H-led WWE creative team would not have Bronson take out superstars like Rollins, The Miz, and R-Truth if they did not have big plans for him.

"I'm hoping; I don't think they'd put out Seth Rollins and The Miz and Ron Killings [R-Truth], who are featured performers, if they did not have big plans for Bronson. So, I don't think they'd mess that up," he said. [13:38-13:49]

Bronson Reed sent a message to Braun Strowman after their confrontation on WWE RAW

Following their confrontation this past Monday, Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman will go head-to-head on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Ahead of their clash, the Australian star sent a message to The Monster Among Men in a backstage interview.

The 35-year-old told Jackie Redmond that Strowman would be his next victim. Reed also promised to bully the former WWE Universal Champion next week.

"Braun Strowman, for as big as he is, is just another victim. And behind all those raging muscles, I know you're that little kid that got picked on, and guess what, Braun? You never grow out of a bully because a bully is right here. And next week, I am going to bully you. Interview over," Reed said. [0:43-1:11]

While Reed has won his last three singles matches on RAW, Strowman suffered a defeat against Damian Priest in his last televised match. It will be interesting to see if The Monster Among Men defeats Bronson Reed on the upcoming episode of the red brand.

