Survivor Series, the penultimate (main roster) WWE pay-per-view of 2020 took place at the ThunderDome on November 22, 2020. WWE RAW and SmackDown went head-to-head in the battle of brand supremacy, and the Red brand came out on top with four wins from seven matches.

But, this year's Survivor Series did not have NXT, which had won the brand wars last year, the very first time the Black and Gold brand took part in Survivor Series.

The WWE Universe was surprised by the exclusion of NXT, who had dominated the PPV last year, while also added freshness to the brand wars. NXT supremo Triple H opened up about NXT not being at Survivor Series and explained the reason for their absence.

Triple H explains why WWE NXT was not at Survivor Series

In his media call ahead of NXT Takeover: WarGames, Triple H revealed that COVID-19 was the main reason that WWE NXT wasn't included to this year's Survivor Series lineup:

"To be honest, I'm not in every aspect of creative decisions, but I also believe for the creative teams, as they're trying to build individual talents, they're not combining things too much. I also believe that COVID and the pandemic situation took a role in that. We tried to keep thing somewhat separated between brands, between Performance Center, between things just to limit that exposure." (H/T WrestlingInc)

He emphasized on how the pandemic is still going on and that they needed to keep the brands separately to ensure that there wasn't an exposure. He also said that the battles between the brands had to be built and that they had to have "promotional time together".

"You don't want to just do that out of the blue. You need to build to it. You need to have a lot of crisscrossing and promotional time together, and it just didn't seem like the right thing to do in a lot of ways."

RAW and SmackDown have hosted their shows at the Amway Center, in what WWE have dubbed the ThunderDome, while NXT's show have been held at the Performance Center, which is now called the Capitol Wrestling Center.

RAW and SmackDown will move to the Tropicana Field next week and will leave the Amway Center.