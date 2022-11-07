Triple H and WWE reportedly interested in extending association with 25-year-old megastar 

Recent reports suggest that Jake Paul's WWE appearance at Crown Jewel 2022 wasn't a one-off, as both parties are interested in working in the future.

At the premium live event, Jake's brother, Logan Paul, challenged Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the show's headliner. The match saw Jake Paul making his presence felt by helping his older sibling.

The 25-year-old performer came out and took out The Usos with knockout punches, and the Riyadh crowd erupted. Despite his best efforts, he couldn't help The Problem Child win as Roman Reigns eventually retained his gold.

While Logan is drawing rave reviews for his performance, Jake's appearance also seems to have impressed the higher-ups in WWE. A new report by PWInsider noted that though there are no "concrete" plans for Jake Paul, both parties are interested in working together when the time's ripe.

Given how well-received his appearance was, it's no surprise that WWE is looking to build its association with Jake. Also, considering how successful Logan Paul has been inside the ring, the boxer might want to try his hand at it himself. However, it remains to be seen when and where Jake Paul will next show up for the promotion.

Jake Paul has also teased a tag team with Brock Lesnar in WWE

Before Crown Jewel, Jake Paul sent fans into a frenzy after he shared a picture of himself with Brock Lesnar, writing that the latter was his future tag team partner. With both Lesnar and Jake having combat sports experience, it's safe to say they could unleash mayhem if they were ever to come together in WWE.

However, fans will have to wait and see when Jake Paul returns to the global juggernaut and whether the promotion pairs him up with Lesnar or not. The Beast Incarnate was also in action at Crown Jewel, where he defeated Bobby Lashley in a controversial fashion. The two are expected to continue their rivalry, possibly culminating in a match at another PLE down the line.

What did you make of Jake Paul's appearance at Crown Jewel 2022? Do you see the 25-year-old signing a full-time deal with the global juggernaut anytime soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

