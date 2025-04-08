Triple H and WWE's creative team "don't have the word ethic," according to veteran (Exclusive)

An industry veteran has once again called out Triple H and his WWE creative team for allegedly lacking a work ethic. For those still unaware, Paul Levesque became the company's head booker after Vince McMahon's departure.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo was asked if he thought WWE was still treating to the hardcore fan base following the move to Netflix.

"The checks cashed. It's that simple. Here's the problem, bro. And I'm not talking about the wrestlers, guys. They're a different breed, and they're a special breed. Here's the bottom line. They don't have the work ethic we do. that creative team, including Triple H."

He continued:

"I don't care who's part of that team. They don't have the work ethic that you and I have. Because if you did, this show would have never aired. It would have never aired, bro. This is a show that literally, man, you could have wrote [sic] at three in the morning, in 30 minutes." [From 32:32 onwards]

This isn't Vince Russo's first criticism of the current WWE creative team under Triple H. He previously stated that Levesque "caved" while booking Cody Rhodes' feud with Roman Reigns. Fans can check out Russo's full comments here.

