"Triple Liar," "Fraud" - WWE fans slam Triple H after Wrestlepalooza

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 21, 2025 12:54 GMT
Triple H. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Triple H. [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE fans have slammed Triple H after the Wrestlepalooza premium live event. The PLE was the first one to stream on ESPN as part of their five-year deal with WWE. Ahead of the event, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, told fans to "expect spectacle, expect surprises" at the event.

While the card delivered a solid night of action, fans were left searching for the surprises promised to them. After The Game shared a post on X (Twitter) to talk about Cody Rhodes's win over Drew McIntyre, fans flooded the comment section calling him out.

Fans asked him where the surprises were and questioned his booking of the show.

"Where were the surprises Triple Liar?" wrote a fan.
Many other fans shared the sentiment and called out the booking of the show by WWE's CCO. You can check their reactions below:

It looks like fans were left disappointed by Wrestlepalooza's booking, especially after the hype around the PLE.

Recently, WWE also came under fire from the fans following the announcement that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia.

Triple H revealed which WWE star he would face if he comes out of retirement

Triple H confirmed his in-ring retirement in 2022 after a heart issue forced him to undergo surgery.

Since then, he has actively taken up the role of WWE's creative head and has maintained an on-screen presence. While coming out of retirement may not be in his plans right now, he did name the star he would like to face if he returned to the ring.

During an interview on Good Morning America, he said that an in-ring return is unlikely but named Roman Reigns as the star he would go one-on-one against.

Reigns and HHH did face each other at WrestleMania 32 for the WWE Championship with the Big Dog coming out on top.

