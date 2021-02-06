Triple Threat title match announced for tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE on FOX's Twitter account has announced a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship tonight on SmackDown. Big E will defend the title against Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews.

Big E won the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn in December of last year in a Lumberjack match and hasn't lost it since. He successfully defended it against Apollo Crews two weeks later on an episode of WWE SmackDown.

While Sami's case for contention is that he claims to be the rightful champion and Big E cheated to win, Apollo has started his own mini feud with E in the meanwhile.

Ever since aligning himself with the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Apollo has shown his darker side and how he is hungry for gold. Having Heyman on his side changes the complexion of the match. Apollo is a strong contender.

However, E mustn't be taken lightly either. Less than a week ago, he was one of the favourites to win the Royal Rumble. He is still a force to be reckoned with after having a strong showing in the Rumble.

Moreover, something has been stirring between Heyman and E for weeks now on WWE Talking Smack and this match tonight will likely be a vital stop in that story. It will be an intriguing encounter between the three wrestlers tonight.

Edge is also set to appear tonight on WWE SmackDown

Edge

Advertisement

The Rated R Superstar is returning to WWE SmackDown tonight and he will most likely go face-to-face with the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns who is a potential target for Edge.

Edge won the WWE Royal Rumble last Sunday and has been scouting since. He showed up on RAW on Monday and NXT on Wednesday. Tonight he will complete his journey of going across all three brands and meeting all three champions.

There have been various reports that Edge will most likely be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. If that's the case, then WWE will have to start telling their narrative tonight.

Edge is also on his full-time run so we might even see him compete inside the ring on SmackDown in the upcoming weeks. There are a bunch of opponents he can face there including Daniel Bryan. There are endless opportunities for WWE to capitalise on with Edge coming to SmackDown.

From Edge returning, to an Intercontinental Championship match, SmackDown is full of exciting stuff tonight.