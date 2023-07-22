Triple threat match officially announced for WWE SummerSlam

A triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship has officially been announced for WWE SummerSlam in Detroit, Michigan.

Asuka will defend her title against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in one of the most highly-anticipated matches in SummerSlam, as per WWE.com. It has been a chaotic ride for the trio ever since Asuka won the championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

The Empress of Tomorrow first defended her title against a returning Flair on the June 30th episode of WWE SmackDown. Belair was banned from ringside but bought herself a front-row ticket for the match. The EST of WWE jumped the barricade to attack Flair.

On the other hand, The Queen caused a disqualification after accidentally taking out Belair on the July 14th episode of SmackDown in her title match against Asuka. Flair was trying to stop Bayley and Ms. Money in the Bank Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL from cashing in her briefcase.

It will be interesting to see if Asuka successfully defends the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. The biggest event of the summer is scheduled for August 5th at Ford Field in Detroit.

Who do you think will win the triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam? Share your answers in the comments section below.

