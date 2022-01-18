WWE Hall of Famer accuses Kevin Owens of stealing their promo on this week's RAW

On this week's RAW, Kevin Owens welcomed Seth "Freakin" Rollins as a guest on The Kevin Owens Show. The host sweet-talked Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble opponent during the segment.

Owens also complimented Rollins' suit and said he looked "marvelous." The Prizefighter's promo caught the attention of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who accused the fellow Canadian of stealing her promo.

For those unaware, Owens' promo was almost similar to Stratus' promo that she cut on former WWE Superstar Christy Hemme. A fan on Twitter quickly pointed out the similarity to her.

Their lines against Rollins and Hemme, respectively, were, "You look marvelous. That's French for marvelous."

It comes as no surprise that Owens, who is currently one of the best talkers in WWE, would reference fellow Canadian Trish Stratus, a person he looks up to.

It should be noted that Stratus' former arch-rival, real-life bestie, and fellow Hall of Famer Lita will be entering this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. While the seven-time WWE women's champion has not hinted at a possible return, she could still be one of the surprise entrants at the Royal Rumble.

Kevin Owens dealt Damian Priest his first loss on RAW

Following The KO Show, Kevin Owens took on United States Champion Damian Priest in a non-title match. The former Universal Champion became the first superstar to defeat Priest since the latter's arrival to the main roster of WWE.

It seems like Owens is being lined up to be the person that defeats The Archer of Infamy for the US Title. It remains to be seen if that will happen at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

