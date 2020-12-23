Trish Stratus has already had discussions about a new WWE role

Trish Stratus has not been seen in a wrestling ring since her retirement match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. Trish Stratus was a guest on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast, and the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about several topics, including the possibility of taking up a backstage role in the WWE.

Stratus began by stating that she would love to be a coach, agent, or writer in the WWE. However, the former WWE Women's Champion won't be able to be on the road due to her family commitments.

"I would love to. I love the idea of it. The reality of it comes with the road, and I just can't do the road because of my family. At this point, they are young, I have a three-year-old, and Maximus just turned seven. So, I just, at this point, I just couldn't go back on the road like that and leave my family."

Stratus loved to work with the current crop of female Superstars when she returned on a few occasions not too long ago. Trish Stratus also spoke about her great working relationship with WWE producer Fit Finlay.

"But yeah, I'd love to contribute in some way. It was nice to go back a couple of times and just work with the girls and see how their minds work and the storytelling and just working with Fit (Finlay) again. It got me stimulated, and him and I were like, we had that connection when we were working together, and we would literally come with ideas. We could put some good matches together. We would be co-agenting probably (laughs). It would be awesome."

I've talked to Matt Bloom, my former partner, about possibly going to NXT: Trish Stratus

Matt Bloom (A-Train), Trish Stratus, and Test.

Trish Stratus also revealed that she had had conversations with Matt Bloom about a role in NXT.

"But yeah, I would love to contribute in some way, and I've talked to Matt Bloom, my former partner, about possibly going to NXT. We've talked about it on a number of occasions. The right time has never come about to do that. I love working with young minds, and that was the best part of Tough Enough, was to do that sort of thing. Yeah, for sure."

Trish Stratus didn't rule out a return to the ring either, and the future could bring up a host of different possibilities with regards to her involvement in wrestling.