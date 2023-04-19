Trish Stratus astonishingly wrestled the whole WrestleMania match with a painful injury that "nobody knew about"

Trish Stratus competed in a massive six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39, and it has now been revealed that she had a partially torn hamstring throughout the bout.

The WWE Hall of Famer made her return after nearly four years at the recently concluded premium live event and showed absolutely no signs of ring rust. Stratus teamed up with Becky Lynch and Lita to defeat Damage CTRL in a 15-minute match, and she did so while nursing a painful-sounding injury.

The former women's champion recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and revealed that she worked the WrestleMania match hurt. Trish Stratus also admitted that while she was unsure about her injury heading into the bout, nobody knew about the torn hamstring.

"And I had a few obstacles, like I had a partially torn hamstring, by the way. Nobody knew about that. But it was like, 'WrestleMania, let's just go.' I didn't train as much; I'm usually in there the minute I find out there's a match, I'm in there like every day [after] I put my kids to bed, I'm in the ring until midnight, this is what I do. And this time, I had this injury, so I was a little unsure going in," Stratus said. [H/T WrestleZone]

I know that I am good in those moments: Trish Stratus

Even an injury wouldn't stop the WWE legend from performing at the Grandest Stage of Them All! Trish Stratus felt she had a point to prove every time she stepped inside the squared circle, even though she was returning after a lengthy absence.

Having been inspired by a talented group of female wrestlers currently in WWE, Trish Stratus wanted to show everybody that she still belonged in pro wrestling.

It's a testament to her willpower that Stratus accomplished her goal despite not being at 100% physically.

During the same episode of Busted Open Radio, the Hall of Famer added:

"My body — I know that I am good in those moments and I work well under pressure. I knew I always feel like I have to prove myself every time I go out there, so that was a big driving force for me that evening. it was to go out and prove that I still belong in this match, that I belong with these other talented women, and that I still belong here, period." [H/T WrestleZone]

With Stratus returning to her highly-acclaimed heel persona, are you hyped about her feud with Becky Lynch? Let us know in the comments section below.

