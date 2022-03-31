WWE legend Trish Stratus backs current superstar to win first championship at WrestleMania

Trish Stratus is backing Liv Morgan and her partner Rhea Ripley to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38.

Stratus recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and discussed a variety of topics. She spoke about hosting WWE live-events in Canada this week and also what matches and segments she is most excited about at WrestleMania. When a text she sent to Liv Morgan was brought up, the legend said that she wants Morgan to win her match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The WWE Hall of Famer gave an insight into how it feels being an inspiration for the current crop of superstars.

"During your career you don't realize what you are creating behind you. You are like in this franatic pace just going, going, going. And then later on, you have someone say 'Wow, you did this and it meant this to me,' or you read a letter from someone and it's like... Some words you said or some match you had impacted them a certain way. That's pretty humbling and pretty special." said Trish Stratus on The Bump

Recounting the first time she met Morgan, Stratus said that she could tell that the RAW Superstar was passionate about professional wrestling and loved the business.

Trish Stratus slapped Becky Lynch at a WWE live event

Trish Stratus hosted WWE's live event in Toronto, Canada last week and slapped RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch after the main event. The match saw the champ defend her title against Rhea Ripley.

The slap was the culmination of a Twitter feud that has been brewing between the two superstars. The legendary women have been taking jabs at each other on social-media for the past week, with Stratus even promising to bring her boots and gear to the live event show.

The former Women's Champion retired from in-ring action in 2006. She has since made a few comebacks, including the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble in 2018. She competed in her "retirement match" at SummerSlam 2019, where she lost to Charlotte Flair. However, one must learn to "never say never" in WWE.

