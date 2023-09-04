Trish Stratus breaks character to send message to fellow WWE star following Payback

Trish Stratus faced Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match at WWE Payback in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Although Stratus lost to her rival in an outstanding battle, she recently sent her a message after the bout.

The rivalry between Stratus and Lynch reached a boiling point at Payback, needing a steel cage to settle the score once and for all. It was a back-and-forth war between two of the all-time greats.

Lynch secured the victory with a pin following a top rope Manhandle Slam. Less than 24 hours after her loss, Stratus showed her battle scars from the match on Instagram. The WWE Hall of Famer also broke character to show her gratitude towards The Man.

"#ThankYouBecky," Stratus wrote.

You can see the Hall of Famer's Instagram post by clicking here.

Expand Tweet

It's unclear what's next for Stratus after her loss to Lynch. She could be heading into a feud with Zoey Stark, who ended up hitting her with the Z-360 after the match.

Trish Stratus and her bucket list

At 47 years old, Trish Stratus proves that age is just a number in wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer returned to the industry full-time earlier this year and started a months-long feud with Becky Lynch.

En route to her first Steel Cage match at Payback, Stratus was also able to have her first Ladder Match at Money in the Bank and wrestle in Saudi Arabia for the first time. She recently told The New York Post that it was a bucket list thing for her.

"There were a lot of elements I didn't have back in the day," Stratus said. "The obvious things are the opportunities to be in a cage match or a ladder match or go to Saudi Arabia. There are obvious things like whoo, bucket list, let's do this. Only because of what they signify knowing we laid this founding establishing that the women are a viable part of this product," said Stratus.

After getting knocked out by Zoey Stark, Trish Stratus might be on her way to making more WWE stars. If a program between Stark and Stratus happens next, it's huge for the 29-year-old prospect.

What do you think is next on Trish Stratus' bucket list in her return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments status.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here