Trish Stratus breaks silence following WWE return at Royal Rumble

After 17 months of inactivity, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus shockingly returned to the ring as part of the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. Stratus has now broken her silence about her first bout since losing to Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match at Payback 2023.

The Women's Rumble match kicked off the premium live event, with Stratus entering at number 25. She lasted 13 minutes, eliminating Candice LeRae and going face-to-face with Nia Jax, who eventually threw her out from the match.

In addition to her in-ring return, the seven-time women's champion also wore a classic attire reminscent of her debut in March 2000. It was a throwback look for the legendary star, who received a great ovation from the Indianapolis crowd.

Trish Stratus broke her silence on X, formerly known as Twitter, by sharing clips from her WWE debut and Rumble return. She wrote:

"How it started … How it’s going."

It wasn't the first time Trish Stratus used one of her classic attires for her in-ring return. Stratus brought back a lot of memories at WrestleMania 39 when she wore an attire similar to her WrestleMania 21 gear. Both events were held in California 18 years apart.

Trish Stratus teases more appearances after Royal Rumble return

Speaking to Byron Saxton after her Royal Rumble performance, Trish Stratus expressed her happiness about making an in-ring comeback. Stratus then teased more matches moving forward, especially with Elimination Chamber set to happen in her hometown of Toronto, Canada.

"Honestly, there was a moment where I was sitting back, and just seeing the girls in there, seeing the different generations, NXT girls coming up and TNA [Wrestling] crossover, it was like, 'Wow, it was a little bit of everything in there.' I feel honored and humbled to be in there with them," Stratus said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Stratus also reacted to her showdown with Nia Jax, who got the better of her in the Rumble match. Nevertheless, the WWE Hall of Famer is not the one who backs down from a challenge, even against an Irresistable Force like Jax.

