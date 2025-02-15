Trish Stratus breaks silence about recent return and makes a huge announcement about her immediate future on SmackDown

  • home icon
Stratusfaction (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
Trish Stratus was at ringside in Washington DC for the February 14 episode of SmackDown. Wade Barrett briefly interviewed her, where she broke her silence about her recent return and made a big announcement about her immediate future.

As fans probably know by now, Elimination Chamber 2025 will be in Stratus' hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She returned to the ring earlier this month at the Women's Royal Rumble - making an impact from the #25 spot. She loved that spot because it felt like an appropriate way to "kick off her 25th anniversary." This particular comment seemed like a big tease for what 2025 might hold for her.

Trish Stratus did, however, confirm one thing about her immediate future - she will be there at Elimination Chamber 2025. In her words, she said that she just has to decide whether she'll be watching from "a seat or suite."

So we know that the WWE legend will be there at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event - we just don't know in what capacity. What was, however, significantly more interesting was the tease she made about kicking off her 25th anniversary.

It's indeed hard to believe that it's been that long since Trish Stratus debuted in WWE, but time certainly flies.

Another legend who is expected to make some sort of a return is Nikki Bella, who we also saw in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

