WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently reminisced about the 20th anniversary of her iconic Hardcore match against Victoria at the 2002 edition of Survivor Series, which took place in the historic Madison Square Garden in New York.

Stratus, then the WWE Women's Champion, defended her title at the November pay-per-view in what was only the second women's Hardcore match in company history. The two pulled out all the stops and used a variety of weapons in a display of brutality rarely seen in women's wrestling in WWE at the time.

The 7-minute match saw Victoria pick up the win and the championship, winning by using a fire extinguisher and hitting a snap-suplex. Trish, last stepped into the ring during SummerSlam 2019, to take on Charlotte Flair in her "retirement match." She recently took to Twitter to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iconic clash against Victoria.

"Me and the one & only @REALLiSAMARiE got hardcore 20 years ago today inside @TheGarden! We were proud to prove that the women can be just as physical as the men," Trish Stratus wrote.

After being an active competitor on the independent circuit for the entirety of 2010s, Victoria made her WWE return in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match.

RAW Superstar Bayley wants to have a match with Trish Stratus

Monday Night RAW Superstar and leader of Damage CTRL Bayley recently took shots - in kayfabe - at Trish Stratus' sporadic WWE appearances. The Role Model teased a match against the Hall of Famer.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, The Role Model noted that she would like to have a match against Stratus, while throwing a few jabs at the 46-year-old.

"I don't know, she just never came back," Bayley said. "She only wants to show up in Toronto, which, come on, if you wanna be around, if you wanna be on our show, you gotta show up more than once. Show up in California, show up where I'm from. I would love to have a match with Trish Stratus someday but it's just a matter of if she's ever gonna be ready."

Bayley and Trish Stratus appeared in the same segment on the August 22 episode of RAW, which emanated live from Trish's hometown of Toronto, Camada. Rumors of a potential match between the two have been swirling ever since. It remains to be seen whether a match between the two former Women's Champions will materialize.

