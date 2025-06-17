Trish Stratus, Chelsea Green, and others react to top WWE star's future following unfortunate injury

Several WWE Superstars and legends, such as Chelsea Green, Trish Stratus, and more, have reacted to a top name's future. This comes after the star suffered a horrific injury on Monday Night RAW last month.

Zoey Stark suffered an injury on an episode of Monday Night RAW in May 2025 after landing awkwardly while attempting to hit a springboard dropkick. An AI-generated video recently spread like wildfire, in which Stark stated that she's retiring from professional wrestling and WWE due to her knee injury.

Later, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion addressed the fake video and provided an update regarding her future in professional wrestling. The 31-year-old RAW star uploaded a video of her recovering from the knee injury and claimed her wrestling journey is far from over and she's not retiring anytime soon.

The RAW star received support from her peers in the locker room and industry legends on Instagram after she uploaded the video. Chelsea Green, Trish Stratus, and many others reacted and sent positive messages to Zoey Stark on her road to recovery.

Superstars and veterans react to Zoey Stark's future update! [Image credit: Zoey Stark's Instagram account]

The messages didn't stop with just WWE Superstars, as AEW's Thunder Rosa, former TNA Wrestling star ODB, and one backstage personnel also sent a positive message to Zoey Stark on Instagram.

After Zoey Stark, another star suffered an injury on WWE RAW

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio opened the show. During the segment, Morgan quickly detailed the reasons as to why she deserved a title shot against IYO SKY. The back and forth went on for a while before SKY dropkicked the former Women's World Champion, followed by a kick to the back of the head and another to Dirty Dom to close the segment.

The 31-year-old RAW star later faced Kairi Sane in a one-on-one match. Unfortunately, it ended horrifically for Morgan as she awkwardly fell on the mat and reportedly dislocated her shoulder. The severity of the injury is yet to be revealed. However, it doesn't look like it's a part of a storyline or a work to write off the Women's Tag Team Champion from the weekly product.

The match ended abruptly, and Liv Morgan was taken to the back with the help of some officials. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the Women's Tag Team Championship in the coming weeks.

