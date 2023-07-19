Trish Stratus claims she will "own" former women's champion next week on WWE RAW

Trish Stratus cannot wait to "own" her rival Becky Lynch next week on WWE RAW. Lynch is set to take on Zoey Stark in a match filled with a lot of repercussions if she loses.

The rivalry between Stratus and Lynch is starting to reach its peak. The Man challenged the WWE Hall of Famer to a rematch at SummerSlam during their confrontation on Miz TV on the latest episode of RAW. However, Stratus will only agree to it if Lynch can beat Stark next week. Trish also added that Lynch would need to say "Thank you Trish" and get the words tattooed on her chest if she lost.

In a recent post on Twitter, Stratus showed off her excitement by calling Lycnh "Branded Becky." She also stated that she can't wait to "own" Lynch.

"One more week until @ZoeyStarkWWE & I OWN you @BeckyLynchWWE #ThankYouTrish #BrandedBecky," Stratus wrote.

Trish Stratus tweets about owning Becky Lynch. (Photo: Trish Stratus/Twitter)

Despite Trish's confidence heading into next week's match, Lynch got the upper hand on her and Stark on Monday. The duo tried to sneak attack Lynch, but she responded by removing Stratus' mask and putting it on before headbutting Stark.

Becky Lynch feels "desperate" after confrontation with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark

In a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond, Becky Lynch looked a little worried after accepting the stipulations for her match against Zoey Stark. Lynch admitted that she was feeling desperate, but she's now capable of doing anything just to get her rematch with her rival.

"I'm feeling a little bit desperate," Lynch said. "So I think I'm ready to do anything to get my hands on Trish Stratus. And so maybe, maybe if I lose next week, maybe I deserve to wear that shame publicly on my skin for the rest of my life."

It has long been rumored that Lynch vs. Stratus will happen at SummerSlam. If Lynch is triumphant next week, the WWE Universe will finally be able to see a huge dream match become a reality in Detroit next month.

Do you think Becky will get her rematch against Trish? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here