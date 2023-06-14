Trish Stratus confirms why she missed this week's WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently confirmed what Corey Graves said on this week's RAW about why she was absent from the show.

Stratus was not present on Monday when her protege Zoey Stark confronted Becky Lynch. Graves later said on the broadcast that the seven-time Women's Champion was busy shooting for a magazine cover.

"Trish Stratus is not here tonight because she's currently shooting her 110th magazine cover," Graves said.

The 47-year-old legend confirmed it on Twitter by showing a sneak peek of her 110th magazine cover. She did not reveal which publication it was, but in the clip, she was wearing some kind of white gown or dress.

"Sorry I couldn't be at #WWERaw last night folks, was busy shooting my 110th magazine cover. Cover Girl tingz," Stratus wrote.

Stratus' feud with Becky is far from over. It's temporarily paused as Lynch competes in the Money in the Bank ladder match. She'll go up against Stark, Zelina Vega, Bayley, IYO SKY, and another participant.

Will Trish Stratus be at Money in the Bank in London?

Trish Stratus signed a full-time WWE contract, but does it mean she'll be at Money in the Bank next month? In a recent appearance on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast, Zoey Stark teased Stratus' possible involvement at the premium live event across the pond.

"Now it's time to win that Money in the Bank and take that briefcase," Stark said. "Trish is gonna help me out the whole way through. I'm not saying she's gonna be ringside, but we're gonna have a game plan on figuring out what the best course is. I'm going to be studying, Zelina [Vega], Becky and then whoever else is in that match." [H/T Fightful]

The Money in the Bank briefcase is one of the few things not on Becky's resume. Stark would love to have it, as well as four other WWE Superstars. If Stratus gets involved in the match, she'll likely help out her protege or cost Lynch the briefcase.

Would you like to see Trish Stratus at Money in the Bank next month? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

