Trish Stratus congratulates 29-year-old for defeating WWE veteran to qualify for Money in the Bank

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has sent a congratulatory message to her ally Zoey Stark for qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The former NXT star defeated Natalya on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW to advance to the match. This will be her first time competing in the bout, and if she wins, she could become the next RAW or SmackDown Women's Champion. Stark and Stratus joined forces at Night of Champions, where the former helped the veteran defeat Becky Lynch.

Trish Stratus recently took to Twitter to send out a backstage picture of herself and Zoey Stark. She congratulated the latter for defeating Natalya on the red brand and winning her qualification match.

"Guess you could call that a #StarkAttack… congrats to Zoey Stark on winning her qualifying match for #MITB!" wrote Stratus.

Check out the tweet below:

Former WWE star Gail Kim says she regrets not facing Trish Stratus during her prime

The Hall of Famer is regarded by many to be the greatest female wrestler in the history of WWE. She has shared the ring with many top stars and played an instrumental role in getting women's wrestling to where it is today.

IMPACT Wrestling producer Gail Kim revealed on Twitter that she regrets not having a match against Stratus when they were in their prime.

"I always told Trish that it's too bad we never faced each other in our prime," Kim wrote. "I was so green when I worked with Trish. I can't even imagine the magic if I was ready!"

Trish Stratus made her WWE in-ring return at WrestleMania 39, where she teamed up with Becky Lynch and Lita against Damage CTRL. She defeated The Man at Night of Champions, and the two stars are still involved in a feud.

What's your favorite Trish moment in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes