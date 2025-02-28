Trish Stratus discusses "bucket list" moment with Becky Lynch ahead of WWE SmackDown return

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is set to appear on SmackDown this Friday ahead of her tag team match at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. But before all of that, Stratus recently discussed one of her "bucket list" moments with Becky Lynch during their memorable feud in 2023.

Ad

Stratus and Lynch had one of the best feuds of 2023, culminating in an acclaimed Steel Cage match at Payback. The Man finally got the best of the legendary star and put an end to their story.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio with Tommy Dreamer, Dave LaGreca, and Thunder Rosa, the living legend spoke about how proud she was of her overall storyline with Becky Lynch. She also mentioned how important it was to check off having a Steel Cage match on her bucket list.

Ad

Trending

"I was so proud of Becky, and I feel like because the storytelling was long, people at the end were like, 'They still going.' I mean, it got that extended time after SummerSlam, but we knew how important it was for us to pay this off big time and deliver. It was something on a bucket list for me. I never got to do that just because it was nothing that would be offered to us back in the day. The fact that I was able to do one meant so much to me. … I felt like we told the story, also told our story to where it needed to get to for the end of that Becky getting her comeuppance on me. I was so proud. Loved it. I was so in the moment," Stratus said. [7:29 - 8:19]

Ad

Ad

After more than a year since her match against Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus made her shocking in-ring return at the Royal Rumble. Stratus is also set to wrestle in her hometown of Toronto on Saturday, teaming up with Tiffany Stratton to take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

Trish Stratus might be wrestling her final match in Toronto

In the same episode of Busted Open Radio, Trish Stratus also revealed that her two children will be watching her wrestle live for the first time this Saturday. Stratus added that it could also be her last match in Toronto.

Ad

"Last time I (wrestled in Toronto) was WrestleMania 18. So it’s really wild that (my kids) are going to feel that, they’re going to be apart of it … It could be the last time I ever perform in Toronto, and it is actually the first time they’re going to see me wrestle live," Stratus said. [4:38 - 4:53]

Ad

Trish Stratus, who has been married to Ron Fisico for a long time, has two children, a son named Maximus and a daughter named Madison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback