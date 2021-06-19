Trish Stratus discusses her husband's reaction to her kissing The Rock

Trish Stratus spoke about her onscreen kiss with The Rock on the most recent edition of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette.

During an episode of WWE RAW back in 2001, Trish Stratus and The Rock were paired to face Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon. Before the match, The People's Champion wanted to check on Stratus and calm her nerves, if any. It was during this backstage segment that the two WWE legends shared a kiss.

While the kiss didn't translate to any romantic angle between them, WWE fans across the world were excited to see an alliance formed between two of their favorite wrestlers of both genders.

On Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Trish Stratus revealed her husband's reaction to her kissing The Great One on-screen.

"I went, ‘I have to kiss The Rock tonight.’ He’s like, ‘Cool. That’s going to be great for your character.’ Amazing, right? As opposed to what maybe another husband might say,” said Stratus.

The Rock and Trish Stratus' careers in WWE

Trish Stratus is one of the superstars who paved the way for modern-day female performers in WWE. The seven-time women's champion has put on great matches with the likes of Lita, Molly Holly, Victoria, and many more wrestling legends.

The last time the WWE Universe saw her in a match was at SummerSlam two years ago, when she lost to Charlotte Flair.

If WWE can pull off The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, it would be the biggest WrestleMania match since John Cena vs. The Rock. This might be even bigger, The Rock is a different level of star now https://t.co/nj2dP3YRlX — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) June 11, 2021

The Rock is also one of the most recognizable WWE stars, having won the world title 10 times. Many look up to him as an excellent overall entertainer in the land of sports entertainment. Additionally, he has cemented his career as a Hollywood megastar.

The Rock has been rumored to feud with Roman Reigns on multiple occasions. While his return to in-ring competition hasn't been confirmed, it is something that the WWE Universe would definitely be ecstatic about.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Kartik Arry