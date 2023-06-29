Trish Stratus discusses "Stratus-gies" ahead of her first ladder match at Money in the Bank

WWE star Trish Stratus is looking forward to competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday.

Stratus will be competing in a Money in the Bank ladder match for the first time in her career this year. The Hall of Famer will lock horns with Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and IYO SKY. Her young protégé, Zoey Stark, is also part of the match, and Trish could rely on her to watch her back.

This week on WWE's The Bump, Cathy Kelley caught up with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. The veteran was excited about being part of the Money in the Bank match and wanted to go on to win the entire thing and eventually hold championship gold once again in her career.

"Look, we did not have these opportunities back in the day. I have to say, it's very exciting for me to be part of this match. It's big time for me to be part of it, with the superstars in it because we can easily dominate all of them. I'm excited by this opopportunity and of course, the outcome of getting the contract and possibly becoming women's champion is very exciting. I haven't been women's champion in a few years, quite a few years."

The Hall of Famer stated that she has been practicing with ladders since this is the first time she will be in this environment.

"This opportunity is big and it's a chance for us to show what we can do together as well. We have some strategies, some 'Stratus-gies' and yeah, we're excited. Honestly, just preparing and doing stuff with ladders," said Stratus. [From 22:08 - 23:10]

You can watch the full video here:

Trish Stratus spoke about how she qualified for the match

During the conversation, Trish Stratus blew off any doubts about Becky Lynch inadvertently helping her during her qualifying match against Raquel Rodriguez.

"Did you watch my match? It was my first singles match in 12 years. How many near falls were there? I was so close. And then at the end, I was the winner, declared the winner. So, I delivered." [From 21:40 - 21:59]

Vin  @WhoisVindictive #MITB Never thought that I would see Trish Stratus in a Money in the Bank match #WWEMITB Never thought that I would see Trish Stratus in a Money in the Bank match #WWEMITB #MITB https://t.co/k2sRBJS80M

Trish clarified that she won the match due to her capabilities, and Becky had nothing to do with the result.

Are you excited to see Trish Stratus compete at Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit The Bump and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes