Trish Stratus discusses WWE return; explains how "no one realised" major Royal Royal moment set up Elimination Chamber match

Trish Stratus is scheduled to team with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at Elimination Chamber: Toronto and face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Stratus recently revealed that a major moment in her return at the Royal Rumble set up the tag team match.

After more than a year since she last wrestled, Stratus was a surprise entrant in the 2025 Women's Rumble match. She came in at No. 25, lasting 13 minutes and eliminating one superstar, Candice LeRae. She was eventually eliminated by Nia Jax, who tossed nine women in total.

In an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Trish Stratus explained that eliminating LeRae and getting thrown out by Jax was part of the plan, which led to the tag team match. Stratus added that all of these, including being the 25th entrant, were part of her 25th WWE anniversary celebration.

"It was my 25th anniversary, and we felt like they've never had the opportunity to celebrate a woman being in the business for 25 years. I thought that was really cool that they wanted to celebrate the 25 years, and so it was ideal. We looked at Toronto as sort of like, 'Let's reverse engineer and get you there.' Felt like the Rumble was a good place to kickstart anything. No one realized, which I loved, is it just looked like a one-off. No one realized we were planting the seeds with Nia and Candice. I eliminated Candice and Nia eliminated me. That actually paid off in the end, and it will now is with the match. Come in number 25, literally kick it off come in at number 25. Kick off your 25th anniversary, and we'll sprinkle you and see where it fits and where it makes sense and where my boxes are being checked," Stratus said. [From 9:15 - 10:03]

Trish Stratus added that Saturday's match might be her last in Toronto, which could be a bittersweet moment since her two children are going to be watching her wrestle live for the very first time.

WWE producer for Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton match revealed

Speaking on the Counted Out with Mike & Tyler podcast (H/T eWrestlingNews), TJ Wilson, more famously known as Tyson Kidd, revealed that he'll be the producer for the women's tag team match at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Wilson has been working as a producer since retiring in 2017 due to a neck injury.

Nia Jax gained the upper hand for her team last Friday, attacking Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus, laying them out with the Annihilator.

