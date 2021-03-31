Trish Stratus drops major tease ahead of WrestleMania 37

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has dropped a major tease ahead of WrestleMania 37, and it has something to do with Mickie James.

Trish Stratus is set to appear on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump. The former Women's Champion hyped up her appearance on her official Twitter handle and teased something big for the show. Stratus shared a hint and stated that the news has something to do with her former WWE rival Mickie James and WrestleMania 37.

Many fans are already speculating about this potential development, given the lengthy history between Stratus and James.

Trish Stratus and Mickie James were once engaged in a heated feud over the WWE Women's Championship

Trish Stratus and Mickie James in WWE

Mickie James made her WWE main roster debut in late 2005 and immediately kicked off a storyline with Trish Stratus. Stratus was already a major star in the women's division by that point, and James was obsessed with her.

Mickie James' obsession with Trish Stratus grew stronger with each passing week. Stratus rejected James' advances at Saturday Night's Main Event on the road to WrestleMania 22. James then attacked her, turning heel in the process. The feud culminated in a WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 22, where James defeated Stratus to win her first title.

Day 29 of celebrating the women of wrestling for #WomenHistoryMonth Today, one of the best to ever do it in both TNA and WWE. Someone who deserves such a better treatment than what she is getting now. The Legendary and Future HOF, Mickie James pic.twitter.com/jQfDReJZP3 — Member of the Best Friend Squad (@AlexKindaGirl) March 29, 2021

The match was dubbed by many as one of the greatest women's outings in WrestleMania history. Trish retired from active competition later that year. Meanwhile, James went on to become one of the leaders of the women's division for several years.

