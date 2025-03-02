Trish Stratus ends unfortunate 621-day streak at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Trish Stratus competed at Elimination Chamber 2025. In the process, she put an end to her 621-day streak.

Since retiring as a full-time performer, Trish Stratus has competed in the ring sporadically over the years. She was involved in a program with Becky Lynch in 2023. This feud culminated in a steel cage match at WWE Payback. Stratus lost the bout and was later attacked by Zoey Stark.

Stratus made her in-ring return at Royal Rumble 2025. But she could not win the 30-woman match. On the February 14 episode of SmackDown, she was at ringside when Tiffany Stratton defended her title against Nia Jax. After the contest ended in DQ due to interference from Candice LeRae, the heel duo proceeded to ambush Stratton.

The Canadian legend tried to save the WWE Women's Champion. However, she was laid out in the ring. Following this segment, Trish Stratus offered to team up with Stratton to face Nia Jax and LeRae at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Tonight, during the match, Stratus and Stratton made a good team, and they were able to beat the heels.

This was the first win for the WWE Hall of Famer in 621 days. Her last victory came on the June 19, 2023, episode of RAW against Raquel Rodriguez.

It will be interesting to see if Trish Stratus will make more appearances after tonight's win.

