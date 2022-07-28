"She was the face of WWE" – Trish Stratus gets massive praise from former rival (Exclusive)

Jazz credited her feud with Trish Stratus for her rise as a heel in WWE. The two former Women's Champions had a compelling rivalry between 2002 and 2004, during which they traded the title on multiple occasions and had memorable bouts along the way.

In the latest Sportskeeda's UnSKripted episode, Jazz opened up about her storyline with Trish Stratus and had high praise for her former on-screen adversary.

Upon her arrival from ECW, Jazz quickly cemented her spot as a top heel in WWE, thanks to her battles with Stratus. The former WWE Superstar said rubbing shoulders with Trish Stratus made her a prominent name in the audience's eyes:

"One thing that helped me really get over as a heel because me being in a program with Trish, Trish was just so loved,'" said Jazz. "She was the face of WWE. So, it really made my job easy. We both understood the assignment, you know. Good heel, good babyface, let's go out there and kill it." (from 16:43 to 17:05)

Jazz on getting cheered in WWE despite being a heel in 2006

After leaving the company for a year, Jazz returned briefly to WWE and was involved in the promotion's relaunched version of Extreme Championship Wrestling.

Jazz attacked Barbie Blank (Kelly Kelly) on the house show circuit. The former ECW star recalled getting babyface reactions despite writers wanting her to be a heel.

The veteran superstar wasn't surprised as fans knew her gimmick was about "beating up Barbies," which she popularized during her ECW run:

"No, I came in; they brought me back for ECW for a little while. They brought me back, and I was doing house shows, and they had me doing run-ins on Barbie. Barbie was out there in her bikini and all that, and they had me doing run-ins, and they got hot because I was getting the babyface pop. And they were like, you're supposed to be a heel, but I'm like, this is ECW, this is where I was born. Plus, you got me doing a run-in on Barbie, like what do you expect? That's been my gimmick since day one, you know, beating up on Barbies (laughs)." (from 15:19 to 15:54)

TRISH IS COMING! @trishyonce We don’t talk about how Jazz returned for one night and we never seen her again at wwe vs ECW 2006 however she did house shows for ecw up until 2007 and got released Again. We don’t talk about how Jazz returned for one night and we never seen her again at wwe vs ECW 2006 however she did house shows for ecw up until 2007 and got released Again. https://t.co/5FkiLfvZLp

Jazz's impact on women's wrestling is often understated. Is the two-time WWE Women's Champion one of the most underrated female stars ever? Sound off in the comments section below!

If using quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far