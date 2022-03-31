"I just knew she was back" -Trish Stratus heaps praise on WWE legend for her incredible performance at the Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus offered much praise to her best friend Lita as the latter put up a valiant effort against Becky Lynch at the Elimination Chamber.

Lita and Becky Lynch faced off for the RAW Women's Championship at the premium live event that took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Lita came close to winning the title as she landed a Moonsault and a Twist of Fate on Lynch during the closing stages of the match. Becky kicked out of the pin and countered with The Manhandle Slam to earn the victory.

The 7-time women's champion appeared on WWE's The Bump this week and stated that Lita did an incredible job despite being out of wrestling for so long.

"Oh my god, I was so proud of her. The things that she delivered, she just did so well. And I know, any of us, I am talking about me when I went back, Lita went back, I know Stone Cold Steve Austin is going back. It is like you are going back to something you haven't been to for so long. But I will tell you we realize that it is in us."

Stratus added:

"You get in that environment and it just comes. I know Amy [Lita] was super nervous going into it. But as soon as she went back to it I just knew she was back. It was Lita, the fans were behind her and she was feeling that and she delivered. They had a hell of a match. Both of them did amazing and I was so proud watching her." (29:25 onwards)

Watch the latest episode of WWE's The Bump in the video below:

Becky Lynch teased a possible match with Trish Stratus on Twitter

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus recently engaged in an interesting back and forth on Twitter.

The WWE legend posted a tweet announcing that she would be hosting 2 WWE house shows in Kitchener, Canada (26 March) and Toronto, Canada (27 March). In the clip, Stratus also mentioned that she will speak to Becky Lynch at the event. The current RAW Women's Champion replied in her own way to the message.

"I was always more of a Lita fan…. And I still ended her. You don’t want to have words with me Trish," Lynch tweeted.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE @trishstratuscom I was always more of a Lita fan…. And I still ended her. You don’t want to have words with me Trish. @trishstratuscom I was always more of a Lita fan…. And I still ended her. You don’t want to have words with me Trish.

Stratus said that she would be bringing her wrestling boots with her and the final tweet saw Becky asking the icon to be careful with her wishes.

Although the two did not have an actual match at the live events, Stratus did slap the RAW Women's Champion during the Toronto show.

Would you be interested in a potential match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch in the near future? Sound off below!

