Trish Stratus hints at WWE Royal Rumble surprise

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has addressed rumors of a possible entry in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

As announced by WWE, several WWE legends will return to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The confirmed entrants include Lita, The Bella Twins, Current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James and more.

During a recent appearance on The Bellas Podcast, the former WWE Women's Champion hinted that she could be involved in the match, scheduled to take place on January 28th if her other commitments allow.

“You want to sell the event, right? So that’s exciting, talking about who’s going to be there and things like that. I mean honestly, Mickie James coming back, I thought that was pretty cool. But I think that that should’ve been a huge surprise because no one would’ve expected that," Stratus said (H/T WrestlingInc)

Stratus currently serves as a judge on the show Canada's Got Talent and is scheduled to film the show's semi-final in the coming days.

With Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns still being enforced in Canada, doubt could be cast on the Rumble speculation. But the Canadian restrictions are also set to be lifted by January 27th, so we wouldn't be surprised if the Hall of Famer shows up at the event.

Trish Stratus post-retirement appearances in WWE

Trish Stratus retired from full-time competition with WWE back in 2006. She made sporadic appearances before making another in-ring return in 2018.

As part of WWE Evolution in 2018, Trish Stratus teamed up with former rival Lita to take on the team of Mickie James and Alicia Fox. The Hall of Famers were victorious in the match.

In 2019, she responded to a challenge from Charlotte Flair. The duo collided at SummerSlam, where The Queen was victorious. She has yet to make an appearance since then.

She also spent time as a judge on the 2011 reboot of WWE Tough Enough on broadcast on USA Network.

Would you like to see Stratus in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

