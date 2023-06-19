Trish Stratus issues a warning to former champion ahead of their match on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has put former Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez on notice ahead of their match on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

The 47-year-old last wrestled at the 2023 Night of Champions against Becky Lynch. The two women were involved in a feud for months after Stratus cost Lynch the tag team titles and backstabbed The Man.

In Saudi Arabia, the WWE Hall of Famer had the last laugh on Big Time Becks as Zoey Stark snuck from under the ring and assisted Stratus in winning the bout.

Trish Stratus is set to collide with Raquel Rodriguez in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on the upcoming WWE RAW. Ahead of their contest, the former Women's Tag Team Champion shared that she would fight the Hall of Famer with all due respect and no hard feelings.

The WWE legend then responded to her challenger by issuing a warning, stating she would get to be in the ring with Greatest of All Time (GOAT) with a classic Raquel Rodriguez pose.

"Your time to get a rub from the GOAT… looking forward to it. Actually, can't wait to get BACK in the ring with you. #WWERaw And no, I didn't miss you," Stratus wrote.

Check out the Hall of Famer's tweet below:

Trish Stratus may help Zoey Stark win the 2023 Money in the Bank briefcase

WWE stars IYO SKY, Zoey Stark, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Zelina Vega have been confirmed to participate in the 2023 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

These WWE Superstars will fight their way through the turmoil of a monumental battle in the hopes of ascending the ladder and snatching the valuable contract that promises a future Women's Title Match.

Since Stark helped Trish Stratus grab a major victory over Becky Lynch, the Hall of Famer can return the favor. In the closing moments of the Women's MITB match, if any female superstar (primarily Lynch) reaches the ladder's top, the 47-year-old legend may cause a distraction for Zoey Stark to grab the valuable contract.

Only time will tell if the WWE Hall of Famer also turns her back on the former NXT star to win and keep the Money in the Bank to herself.

Do you want to see Stratus' effect at the Money in the Banks show? Sound off in the comments section below.

