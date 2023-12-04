Trish Stratus and Lita name two stars they would ally with to face WWE's Four Horsewomen in potential match

WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita recently attended the GalaxyCon event in Columbus, Ohio.

Stratus and Lita, two iconic Divas of their generation, were the cornerstones WWE's women's division for numerous years. Their emphatic return to in-ring action earlier this year saw them teaming up with Becky Lynch to secure a victory against Damage CTRL at WWE WrestleMania.

At the Galaxycon event's Q&A session, Stratus and Lita were posed with a question regarding their ideal partners from their generation to face off against the Four Horsewomen (Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks). As per Nick Zablocki of PWInsider, they revealed their choices as Molly Holly and Mickie James to complete their dream team.

Trish Stratus recently spoke about her latest WWE run

Trish Stratus made a stunning comeback earlier this year at WrestleMania, marking her first in-ring appearance in four years. This return evolved into a sustained full-time presence on WWE's main roster, featuring numerous high-profile matches, including the spectacular Steel Cage match against Becky Lynch at WWE Payback.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former women's champion discussed her recent run and the potential for a return. Stratus expressed immense satisfaction with her comeback, having checked off numerous items from her wishlist. She hinted at the possibility of returning, and even teased the chance of becoming an eight-time women's champion.

"When I embarked on the journey, I came back for WrestleMania, 'Let's do this little program.' Suddenly, heel Trish had to come alive. Then, it just kept going and going. I got to do things I didn't get to do, right? Ladder Match, Saudi Arabia, Cage Match. To be able to dip my toes into the current landscape and check boxes that I wasn't able to check back in the day was pretty amazing. Yeah, I mean, I could become an eight-time champ. That sounds good to me. Why not?," Trish said.

It'll be intriguing to see if Stratus opts for an in-ring comeback in the near future.

What did you make of Trish Stratus' latest run in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.