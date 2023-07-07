Trish Stratus looks back on one of her biggest rivalries in WWE; makes an announcement

Trish Stratus has recounted her rivalry with former WWE Superstar Victoria and announced that she'll be releasing something special on her website to celebrate.

The two stars wrestled each other for the first time on the July 7, 2002 episode of Sunday Night Heat. They went on to compete in several title matches, with Victoria dethroning the WWE Hall of Famer for the Women's Championship in a Hardcore match at Survivor Series 2002. Their feud ended at WrestleMania XIX, where the RAW star defeated The Vicious Vixen and Jazz to win the title for the fourth time.

Trish Stratus recently took to Twitter to share that on Friday this week, it'll be the anniversary of the first time she and Victoria faced each other in the ring. She went on to announce that they are releasing a special FF5 on TrishStratus.com, where Victoria will answer the fans' burning questions.

"Tomorrow is the anniversary of the first time [Victoria] and I stepped inside a ring together and began a rivalry for the ages. As the WWE Universe finally embraced women’s wrestling, our feud helped turn the corner, especially when we got #HARDCORE! In celebration, we are releasing a special #ff5 on TrishStratus.com where she’ll answer your burning questions! What was your #Victoria favorite memory?" wrote Stratus.

Trish Stratus is expected to collide with Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam

The wrestling veteran has been involved in a feud with Becky Lynch for several months now. They faced each other for the first time at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, which was won by the 47-year-old star. They met in the ring once again at Money in the Bank, as they participated in the Women's Ladder Match.

Neither of them captured the briefcase, however, as the bout was won by IYO SKY. Their feud isn't over yet, and although it hasn't been confirmed, Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch could face each other again at SummerSlam next month.

Do you think Becky will beat Trish Stratus this time? Sound off in the comments below!

