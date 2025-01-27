Trish Stratus makes major announcement ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble weekend is approaching, and that means an uptick in rumors and speculations on potential surprises and returns. Trish Stratus has cemented her spot as a wrestling legend in recent years and is now making more blockbuster career moves. The Hall of Famer has just made a surprise announcement.

Canada's Greatest Export has been a familiar face in World Wrestling Entertainment over the past few years. Stratus made her name more than a decade ago, but recently she has worked a feud with Becky Lynch, and appeared as a WWE host, among other roles. One area the 49-year-old has stayed consistent in is charity and giving back to her community as she is a supporter of various causes.

Stratus is planning Reach For The Stratusphere, her new foundation that aims to empower women in sports to achieve their dreams. The wrestling legend spoke with Traci Melchor of CTV's Etalk this week and announced details about the new venture. She also spoke about how she wants to help others build their legacy now, adding that happenings are planned for later this year to promote the foundation.

"I spent 25 years building my legacy, but now it's about looking at the affect I've made on young females, and women, in sport or anywhere, and then now letting them, giving them the chance, or the platform to build their legacy. We have a number of things planned for the year that is gonna touch on these initiatives, and it's really exciting," Trish Stratus said. [From 00:59 to 1:25]

Stratus will be inducted into the Richmond Hill Sports Hall of Fame this Thursday at the Centre for the Performing Arts. She grew up in Richmond Hill, a city in Ontario, Canada that is part of the Greater Toronto area. Tickets for the ceremony are $40.

Trish Stratus set for WWE Royal Rumble weekend

Trish Stratus is rumored for a return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the Women's Royal Rumble Match on Sunday, but her participation has not been confirmed. However, the former Women's Champion will be in town for her first-ever signing in Indianapolis this weekend.

Stratus has been booked for the WWE-Fanatics event on Friday at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Tickets are still available for the signing, which is just one day before the 38th annual Royal Rumble.

Stratus has worked the 30-woman Royal Rumble just once, and that was in 2018. The 2022 'Rumble PPV saw Trish retain the WWE Women's Championship over Jazz with Jacqueline as the special guest referee.

