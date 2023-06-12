Trish Stratus' Money in the Bank status potentially revealed

Zoey Stark teased Trish Stratus' possible appearance at Money in the Bank in London next month.

Stark secured her place in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match last week on Raw after beating Natalya in a qualifying match. She has been on a roll since joining the main roster from NXT through the WWE draft. She remains undefeated and has formed a partnership with Stratus, who remains embroiled in a feud with Becky Lynch.

In an appearance on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast, Stark discussed the possible involvement of Stratus at Money in the Bank. She will have her hands full in the match since Lynch also qualified for it a week ago.

"Now it's time to win that Money in the Bank and take that briefcase," Stark said. "Trish is gonna help me out the whole way through. I'm not saying she's gonna be ringside, but we're gonna have a game plan on figuring out what the best course is. I'm going to be studying, Zelina (Vega), Becky and then whoever else is in that match." (h/t Fightful)

In addition to Stark, Lynch, and Vega, Bayley and Iyo Sky qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match last week on SmackDown. Bayley defeated Michin, while Sky beat Shotzi. A sixth and final participant will likely be revealed in the coming weeks.

Zoey Stark on working with Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus stole a win against Becky Lynch at Night of Champions last month with help from Zoey Stark. Toward the end of the match, Stark appeared from under the ring to hit Lynch with the Z-360 before Stratus capitalized.

The WWE Hall of Famer hit the Stratusfaction, which busted Lynch's nose open, for the win. It was an unexpected partnership between Stratus and Stark, but the young WWE Superstar is cherishing the experience.

"Trish and I, we are getting along great," Stark said on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast. "We're having a fun time. She's been awesome, mentoring me and giving me good tips. (h/t Fightful)

Zoey Stark has the opportunity to win the Money in the Bank briefcase in London. If Trish Stratus gets involved, Starks' chances of winning increase. It will also likely further the story with Becky Lynch, who is surely looking for payback against Stark and Stratus.

