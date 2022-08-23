"I wanted to see if I could go again" - Trish Stratus names former WWE Women's Champion as "Best of her Era"

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus called Charlotte Flair as the best of her era.

Trish Stratus, who was at the top of the division during the Attitude Era, has won multiple titles and accolades during her time with the company. The Queen and Stratus faced each other at SummerSlam 2019 where Flair came out as the winner.

Charlotte Flair has won multiple titles in the company and beaten the best of the best. She became the second person to defeat Ronda Rousey and the one to break Asuka's undefeated streak.

Speaking to Ring The Belle, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled how she asked McMahon to give her the match and why she wanted to face The Queen:

"I wanted to see if I could go again and do a singles match... I thought she was the best of her era... I'm the best of my era, some say. It would be something fans would like to see." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Unfortunately, Stratus lost to Flair but had a stellar performance at the premium live event.

Trish Stratus talked about her second WWE run

In 2017, the Women's Revolution rose as WWE introduced Women's Money in the Bank match. After a while, more prominent names returned and new stars moved from NXT to the main roster.

Stratus returned to the company in 2018 when she entered the inaugural Royal Rumble.

She appeared more frequently after the event as she even teamed up with superstars such as Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Lita. She finally ended her second run when faced Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

During the same podcast, the former Women's Champion spoke about her second return to the company:

"I went back for the Royal Rumble, had a little taste... Then I went back for Evolution. Me and [Lita] tagging was perfect, we got to do our thing as partners because we love that and it was cool to come back in that capacity." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Earlier this year, she made an appearance during a house show and confronted Becky Lynch. Last night, she appeared on WWE RAW, which was in her hometown.

