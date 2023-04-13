Trish Stratus offers blunt explanation following heel turn on WWE RAW

Trish Stratus surprisingly turned on Becky Lynch this week on WWE RAW after the former seven-time Women's Champion cost Lynch and Lita their Tag Team Championships.

Stratus was pinned by Liv Morgan before she attacked Lynch from behind and sealed her heel turn with a Chick Kick. Following the match, she was completely silent when asked about her actions in a backstage interview and hasn't shared anything online until tonight.

Stratus shared a video of herself walking forward to Billie Eilish's "I'm The Bad Guy" single. The music behind Stratus says "I'm The Bad Guy, Duh" as the former Champion walks forward.

Could this be her reasoning? Stratus has been in the background ever since she made her return to WWE, and now she has become the focal point of the show, which is something that the Hall of Famer is used to.

There are many reasons why Stratus could have turned on Lynch, and now she is making it clear that moving forward she is the bad guy, something that she excelled at earlier in her WWE career.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita was attacked this week on RAW

Stratus' heel turn was a huge swerve this week on RAW, but Lita was also attacked backstage before Stratus was forced to sub into the match.

This is something that wasn't addressed this past week on RAW, and it's unclear if Stratus was behind it or if the two women had a plan to turn on Becky Lynch from the start.

Will Lita be sidelined for several weeks, which will allow Lynch and Stratus to settle their differences, or will Lita be just as mad when she returns and sees that she is no longer a Champion? Only time will tell.

Who do you think attacked Lita on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

