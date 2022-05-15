"I’m always here waiting in the wings" - Trish Stratus on potential match against former RAW Women's Champion

Trish Stratus has opened up about possibly facing former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in WWE.

The two stars have expressed interest in sharing the ring with each other several times in interviews and on social media. They even had a confrontation at a house show in Canada prior to WrestleMania 38.

During a recent interview with VIBE 105.5FM, Trish Stratus spoke about the incident, which saw her slapping Big Time Becks following the latter's match against Rhea Ripley. She commented on whether it would lead to a match between them.

“I was hosting the events in Kitchener and Toronto. Becky Lynch was being a little bit of a brat. So it came down to a little slap from Trish Stratus to put her in her place. Will it result in anything else? I don’t know, I still get asked about the Sasha Banks–Trish Stratus moment from the Rumble from 2018. That hasn’t come to fruition so far. At this point, I’ve just been focused on the show [Canada’s Got Talent] and I don’t know," Stratus said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that she's always waiting in the wings when it comes to possibly facing Becky Lynch.

"I saw Asuka has returned to WWE television so I’m going to be patiently watching that feud unfold. Becky in the meantime has hit rock bottom, lost her stuff, she lost her Women’s championship. I’m always here waiting in the wings and watching. Maybe or maybe not, that’s what I’ll say to you guys. People were pretty interested. It was kind of fun though.” [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Trish Stratus' last match in WWE was at SummerSlam 2019

The former WWE Superstar is one of the biggest female stars in the history of the wrestling business.

She has had a plethora of accolades in the company, including seven WWE Women's Championships, one Hardcore Championship, and a Hall of Fame induction in 2013.

Although Stratus left being a full-time performer in 2006, she has graced the company with her presence over the years. Her last match was against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam in 2019. She was defeated by The Queen after 16 minutes and 40 seconds of action.

It remains to be seen whether a potential match against Becky Lynch is on the cards for the WWE legend and how a rivalry between the two women will shape up.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha