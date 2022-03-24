"I felt it too" - Trish Stratus on a potential match with current SmackDown star

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has opened up about a potential match with current SmackDown star Sasha Banks.

Both women are regarded as two of the best female stars in the company's history. Over the years, many fans have expressed interest in seeing them face off in the ring. During the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match, they gave the WWE Universe a taste of what they could witness in the ring.

In a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, Trish Stratus stated that she would love to share the ring with Sasha Banks if given the opportunity.

"I've heard that I'm running from her, which is absolutely untrue. At one point, she had done this promo saying that I wasn't ready. I posted a photo of my six-pack and said, 'I am ready, girl'... She and I had, maybe, a five-minute moment in the 2018 Royal Rumble and, to this day, people say that's the match they want to see. Sometimes you just have this energy that is palpable. It's like when Lita and I first faced off. People felt that. When The Rock and ["Stone Cold" Steve] Austin faced off, they felt that. When Sasha and I faced off, I felt it too. It was a good moment. Will we follow up on it? If there is an opportunity, perhaps. Did I wish this was a SmackDown tour? Yes, I did."

Trish Stratus says Fit Finlay is a backstage hero

In the same interview, the seven-time women's champion heaped praise on former WWE star, and current backstage producer Fit Finally. Stratus believes that she wouldn't be who she is today if it weren't for him.

"There would be no Trish Stratus without Fit Finlay, I can tell you that. Also no changing of the guard. He had a vested interest in the women... Seeing what I knew I could do but seeing what I was only able to do in the ring, my MO was to change the perception of what a woman could do in the ring in sports entertainment. He was on board for that and it took for someone to be on board and to see it too. Some of the old school people didn't see that, they didn't see that women could do this other side of things."

Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom 🥰 #OnThisDay 22 years ago today y’all… the beginning of a beautiful thing. And the starts of some childhood crushes from what I hear 22 years ago today y’all… the beginning of a beautiful thing. And the starts of some childhood crushes from what I hear 😏🥰 #OnThisDay https://t.co/bVJpJTG3Vr

Trish had her last match at SummerSlam in 2018, where she faced current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a losing effort. Would you like to see the Hall of Famer face The Boss? Sound off in the comments below.

