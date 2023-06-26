Trish Stratus provides a major update on her status for WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has provided an update on her status for this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

She's scheduled to be a part of the Women's Money in the Bank summit during the show, including Bayley, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, and IYO SKY. They are all set to compete in the women's ladder match for an opportunity at the coveted briefcase. The first person to climb the ladder and retrieve the contract could become the next WWE Women's Champion or World Women's Champion.

Trish Stratus took to Twitter to share that her flight for RAW this coming Monday Night has been canceled. However, she clarified that WWE's travel team is working hard to ensure she shows up, as her star power is needed for the summit.

"Flight cancelled. But WWE travel team working diligently to get me to #WWERaw as I'm told we need some much needed star power for this Summit tomorrow. At least there will for sure be some #StarkPower," wrote Stratus.

Could Trish Stratus win her first Money in the Bank contract?

The WWE Hall of Famer is one of the biggest and most successful female superstars in the company's history. She's held numerous titles and has shared the ring with many legends. However, she has never won the Money in the Bank contract before.

This will be her first time competing in the match, and there's a chance she could come out victorious. Trish Stratus won't be entering the match alone, as her ally Zoey Stark is also a participant. They could team up against the other competitors, and the former NXT star could help Stratus win.

Would you like to see Trish as Mrs. Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments below!

