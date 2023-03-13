Trish Stratus reminds WWE Superstar of a major loss at WrestleMania

Former WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus recently took a shot at Bayley, reminding her of a massive upset at WrestleMania 35.

After winning the inaugural Women's Tag Team Title at Elimination Chamber 2019, Bayley and Sasha Banks would defend their championship at WrestleMania 35. They battled in a Fatal Four-Way tag team match, which was ultimately won by the IIconics.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley recently took to Twitter to share an emotional story about the Hall of Famer. She stated that after the loss, the Hall of Famer sat with The Role Model and Banks and talked to them till 4 am, sharing her knowledge of the business. The former women's champion also added that she knows Stratus' strengths and weaknesses.

The Hall of Famer responded to the tweet and stated that at least the Damage CTRL leader already knows how it feels to lose at WrestleMania and will be able to "CTRL" (control) her tears better this time.

"Yah I remember. Well, at least you already know what if feels to lose at #WrestleMania… maybe you can CTRL [control] your tears better this year," Stratus wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom Bayley @itsBayleyWWE

I remember 🤭

#WrestleMania We sat in the hallway of our hotel after losing the tag team titles at Wrestlemania. You talked to us til 4am sharing your secrets of the business, your personal life, your strengths and your weaknesses………….I remember 🤭 We sat in the hallway of our hotel after losing the tag team titles at Wrestlemania. You talked to us til 4am sharing your secrets of the business, your personal life, your strengths and your weaknesses………….I remember 🤭😏#WrestleMania https://t.co/NeOI7NRQjO Yah I remember. Well, at least you already know what if feels to lose at #WrestleMania … maybe you can CTRL your tears better this year. twitter.com/itsbayleywwe/s… Yah I remember. Well, at least you already know what if feels to lose at #WrestleMania… maybe you can CTRL your tears better this year. twitter.com/itsbayleywwe/s…

Vince Russo criticized WWE for the booking of Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita against Damage CTRL

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently blasted the company for the booking of Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus against Damage CTRL.

Becky Lynch and Lita celebrated winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW and thanked Stratus for joining them. While the trio were celebrating, The Role Model, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY arrived, and a brawl between the two groups ensued.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo slammed WWE for booking the two Hall of Famers against youngsters like Kai and SKY.

"Here's the problem: you're looking at the six women in the ring. You've got Lita and Trish, that are way beyond their prime. They're mothers, they're way beyond their prime. And you've got two girls, two women in the ring literally 15-20 years younger than they are. They're not even in their league, but my point is they're already not in their league. You can't have the babies going over on them every week because now you're wasting my time. At some point, they've got to get heat. They're not in their league," Russo said.

Check out the full video below:

The trio of Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch are set to clash against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39. The two teams have a brewing animosity between them, and it remains to be seen who will emerge victorious at the Show of Shows.

What did you think of Stratus' message to Bayley? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes