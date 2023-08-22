Trish Stratus reveals which former WWE Superstar she loved getting beaten up by

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has had her fair share of opponents during her legendary career. But which former rival does Stratus love losing to?

Stratus started her wrestling career as a valet for Test and Albert in 2000. She would make her in-ring debut on March 19 that same year and ultimately become one of the greatest women's wrestlers in history.

The 47-year-old retired in 2006 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. She's been making sporadic appearances since then and returned as a full-time superstar earlier this year.

In a post on Instagram, Stratus revealed that one of her favorite opponents to lose to was Victoria. The two began feuding in 2002, and it led to a memorable hardcore match that Victoria won at Survivor Series in Madison Square Garden for the Women's Championship.

"Loved getting my a** kicked by you. Love you @reallisamarie," Stratus wrote.

Here's a video breakdown of Trish and Victoria's hardcore match at Survivor Series 2002:

While Stratus left WWE in 2006, Victoria was released from her contract three years later. She would move to Impact Wrestling and the independent circuit afterward. She returned to WWE in 2021 as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble.

Trish Stratus to face Becky Lynch inside a steel cage

Trish Stratus returned to WWE as a full-time performer earlier this year. Stratus began a feud with Becky Lynch after WrestleMania, and it remains ongoing. The two faced off at Raw, but the match ended in a double count-out.

WWE authority figure Adam Pearce then announced that Stratus vs. Lynch will happen again, and it will be inside a steel cage. It seems like it's going to happen at Payback next month in Pittsburgh after it was advertised on a recent episode of Main Event.

At the age of 47, Stratus returning as a full-time WWE superstar was surprising. With the number of top talents in the women's division, there are a lot of dream matches that could pique Stratus' interest in the future.

