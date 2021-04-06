"Hello you bloody legend" - WWE Hall of Famer sends message to AEW's Britt Baker

Trish Stratus has sent a message of thanks and support to AEW star Britt Baker.

The message, sent via Twitter, was in response to Baker's initial tweet to Busted Open Radio. As Stratus was due to appear as a guest, D.M.D. asked the show's hosts to tell Stratus she said "hi!"

Surprisingly, the WWE Hall of Famer responded to Britt Baker directly, retweeting her and heaping praise upon the AEW star in a tweet of her own.

Here's what Trish Stratus had to say about Dr. Britt Baker:

"Hello you bloody legend - literally! Wanted to reach out to give you the proverbial thumbs up but well, you know how that went for some ... but since I have you, thank you for your work and contributions as a woman in our sport. Keep it up girl"

Britt Baker engaged in a hellacious Lights Out match against Thunder Rosa last month on AEW Dynamite. The violent and bloody affair - which Stratus is referring to - received rave reviews across the board, with many praising it as Dynamite's best main event yet.

The match also served as the first female main event in the company's short history.

Trish Stratus retired from active competition in 2006

One. More. Sleep. @MickieJames and I sit down and watch back Wrestlemania 22 - the culmination of the #LongestRivalryEver#WWEPlayback streaming TOMORROW on all @WWE digital platforms. @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/r38c6dH065 — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) April 6, 2021

After a historic career in WWE, which included several memorable feuds and Women's Championships, Trish Stratus walked away from the squared circle in 2006. The WWE icon faced longtime rival Lita in her farewell match at Unforgiven, picking up her last WWE Women's Championship before retiring and vacating the belt shortly after.

Stratus was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. However, she has continued to make sporadic appearances for the company over the years.

Stratus made her return to the WWE ring in the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble, the first of its kind. She was also recently placed first on the official WWE list of the 50 Greatest Women Performers of All Time.