Trish Stratus shares 4-word message for her Payback opponent

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch will conclude their long-running feud at WWE Payback. Ahead of their hotly anticipated match, Trish sent a chilling 4-word warning to her opponent.

The feud started in April after the Canadian superstar turned on Becky and attacked her. Subsequently, Trish won in Saudi Arabia on Night of Champions, after interference from Zoey Stark. The last time they squared off was on RAW, where the match ended in a double count-out after both women took the fight outside the ring.

This led to a final grudge match being announced between the two former champions at Payback. They’ll take each other on inside a cage to make sure we have a definite winner to end this rivalry, as both superstars look ready to move on to other things.

Take a look at Trish’s message to Becky through her Instagram story below.

Becky Lynch rumored to appear on NXT

Tiffany Stratton is in her first run as NXT champion

While the former RAW and Smackdown Women’s Champion has had her hands full with Trish over the past few months, it hasn’t stopped “The Man” from keeping an eye out for her next challenge. One wrestler she’s exchanged words with recently is NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

The NXT Champion called Becky irrelevant in a backstage interview and also appeared ringside on RAW recently. While the Irish star was a crucial part of the original success of the NXT women's division as one of the 4-Horsewomen, she never won the NXT title. This has given rise to speculation that she will be challenging for Stratton's title to complete her resume.

