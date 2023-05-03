Trish Stratus shares cheeky reason why she wasn't on WWE RAW this week

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus seemingly has her reasons for missing Monday Night RAW this week.

The latest edition of WWE's flagship show featured Night Two of the draft. Several stars switched brands, and some NXT talents got their main roster call-up. RAW also picked up Trish Stratus during Round Four of the draft.

In a recent tweet, Trish detailed why she was not on Monday Night RAW this week. She jokingly claimed that she was occupied with being in the spotlight at New York's famous Times Square and could not make it to the red brand this week.

"Sorry I couldn’t make WWERaw folks, I was busy stopping traffic in Times Square. #NYC #Thriving #ThankYouTrish," she wrote.

Trish Stratus has been taking shots at Becky for weeks

The animosity between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch is at its highest at this point.

The Man has not been in action since the April 10 edition of RAW. She last competed in a Women's Tag Team Championship match with Stratus against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a losing cause. After the match, Trish turned on her and planted her with an elbow to the back of her head.

In the weeks following the event, the Hall of Famer claimed that she was the one who attacked Lita and put her out of action. He mentioned that she wanted to isolate Becky and then send a message. Stratus also called out Big Time Becks for not being on the show. She stated that she put The Man out of her misery and sent her home.

During the WWE Draft over the past week, both stars were drafted to the red brand, and the two are sure to cross paths at some point.

