Trish Stratus shares her reaction to infamous WWE storyline

Seven-time WWE Women’s Champion and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has left an everlasting mark on women’s professional wrestling. Stratus' full-time stint with the Stamford-based promotion was legendary and will always be remembered by fans.

The Attitude Era was known for its edgy and bizarre storylines. Stratus was part of one such program alongside former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. She was even booked to bark in a segment involving McMahon, drawing adverse reactions from fans.

Speaking to Chris Sumlin on Hot 97.5, Trish Stratus opened up about the infamous barking segment from the program. The Hall of Famer didn't mind being part of the angle because it made sense in the storyline.

"Honestly, I would do that. I didn't mind it as much. My character was hated. We needed something to like (...) How are you gonna have sympathy for someone that you just hate, right? That [the barking segment] enabled fans to have sympathy for me and put me in a vulnerable moment. So they could then get behind me." [From 4:31 onwards]

Trish Stratus talked about why her romantic angle with former WWE Champion was scrapped

While speaking in the same interview, Trish Stratus revealed that the Stamford-based promotion had plans to book former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy and her as an on-screen couple. It was supposed to be similar to Matt Hardy's romantic storyline with Stratus' archrival, Lita.

The company wanted to book a tag team bout between the two teams. However, the plans were seemingly scrapped because Trish Stratus broke her ankle.

“Trish and Lita with a spin? Let’s go, Matt [Hardy] and Jeff [Hardy], and I was like, 'Okay.' So we were exploring that, and we were excited because then we’re looking for tag matches, like the stuff we could have done (...) so epic. I broke my ankle. Yes. That happened, and it just got halted,” Stratus said. [H/T: Ringside News]

It will be interesting to see whether Trish Stratus sets foot in a WWE ring again in the future.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Hot 97.5 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

